Plaquemine police are looking for a man who was injured in a shooting on Wednesday after he ran from a local hospital, according to a WBRZ report.
Officials say Blake Lee ran from the Baton Rouge hospital without being discharged after police learned he he had a bench warrant for failure to appear in court in Iberville Parish concerning three counts of aggravated battery.
Lee is also wanted in Georgia for failing to register as a sex offender.
Police said Lee was shot Wednesday night on Gum Street. He told police he and another person were chased by a car driving by just before the shooting. At least eight shots hit a home nearby with three other adults and children inside, but no other injuries were reported.
Jeremy Christmas was identified as a person of interest in the shooting and was booked on multiple counts of attempted second-degree murder for the shooting.
Read WBRZ's full report here.