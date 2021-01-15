A corrections cadet at Louisiana State Penitentiary is accused of attempting to smuggle ecstasy pills, fentanyl and more than two dozen cellphones, among other items, into the prison.
Aaronecia Smith, 22, of Woodville, Mississippi, was arrested Friday by West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s deputies and booked on numerous drug counts, according to Department of Corrections spokesperson Ken Pastorick.
A corrections officer reported Smith had a “suspicious demeanor” when she drove a state vehicle into the prison, Pastorick said.
The officer searched the vehicle and discovered: 25 ecstasy pills, 2.96 ounces of tobacco, 8.04 ounces of methamphetamine/fentanyl, 7 grams of heroin, 3.93 pounds of marijuana, 25 cellphones, one Wi-Fi hotspot, 23 USB cords, 20 charging blocks, 25 packs of cigarette rolling papers, five lighters, two pairs of sweatpants, one pack of hair ties and one hair bonnet.
Smith’s bond was set at $385,000. She had worked at the prison since October of last year and resigned during the investigation.