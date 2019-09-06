Casey Rayborn Hicks, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokeswoman who was suspended without pay earlier this summer after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Alabama, will return to work Monday and resume her usual duties.

Sheriff Sid Gautreaux III announced Friday his decision to end the suspension and bring her back to work, even though the case against her is ongoing. Hicks is not a sworn deputy and was arrested while off duty.

"I hold her to the same high standards we expect of our deputies despite her civilian status," Gautreaux wrote in a news release. "For this reason, she received a lengthy suspension. She will now go through due process in Alabama as would any other citizen."

Hicks became the agency's public information director in 2007 after Gautreaux was elected.

She was pulled over while driving a Lexus SUV and later arrested in July near Gulf Shores, Alabama. She was booked into jail there before being released on bond.

Several days after her arrest, Gautreaux announced she would be placed on unpaid leave until the legal process is carried out. "Mrs. Hicks' future status with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office will be determined at the conclusion of that process," he said then.

The legal process remains ongoing, but Hicks is nonetheless returning to work.

"Her heart for our department and our parish combined with her extensive education, training and experience are a vital asset to our office," Gautreaux said in a statement Friday. "I feel that a six-week suspension without pay for charges she is not yet convicted (of) is more than sufficient discipline, and I see no reason for her not to continue serving our community in a public relations capacity at this time."