A man driving an ATV died after hitting a tree off of LA Highway 989-1 in West Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday evening, according to Louisiana State Police.

Shaun Duplantis, 44, of Brusly, was driving a 1995 Honda FourTrax four wheeler east on LA Highway 989-1 near LA Highway 989-2 when he pulled off the road, ran into a ditch and hit a tree just before 6 p.m.

Troopers said Duplantis was seriously injured from the crash and had to be taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities are investigating the fatal wreck, and impairment is unknown at this time.

