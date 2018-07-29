Authorities arrested at least seven people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Victoria Allain, 28, 723 Avenue C, Port Allen, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control and red light violation.
- Jean Gauthe, 26, 625 Canal St., Napoleonville, first-offense DWI, following too close and reckless operation.
- Stefany Lejeaune, 27, 10530 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control and child restraint required.
- Stacie Morgan, 23, 13732 Wild Oak Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and speeding.
- Kendale Rogers, 38, 10220 La. 77, Maringouin, first-offense DWI, careless driving and driving left of center.
- Alan Salazar, 35, 3484 Cedarcrest Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, license plate required and driver's license not in possession.
- Dedrick Stewart, 37, 7506 Glenetta Court, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, careless driving, seat belt violation and insurance required.