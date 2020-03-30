A car wash building on the site of the Circle K store at 3373 Florida St. was destroyed by a fire caused by arson early Monday morning, the Baton Rouge Fire Department reported.
The fire was reported a little after 7 a.m. and was quickly brought under control, said Mark Miles, fire department spokesman.
The car wash, a structure separate from the convenience store, was a total loss, Miles said. No one was injured in the fire.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Baton Rouge Fire Department arson investigators, at (225) 354-1419 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers, at (225) 344-7867.