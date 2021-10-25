A shooting Sunday night at an apartment complex near South Sherwood Forest Boulevard was a murder-suicide, Baton Rouge police said.
Detectives believe Vinnie Mackie Jr., 28, shot and killed Myesha Davis, 27, and then turned the handgun on himself, spokesman Sgt. L'Jean Mckneely Jr. said.
The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at The Villas at Stone Creek, which is on Longridge Avenue near South Sherwood Forest and Longridge Park.
It is at least the third suspected murder-suicide in the Baton Rouge region in the past few days.
On Friday, a Hammond man fatally shot his wife before barricading himself in his home and killing himself, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said. Also on Friday, a man killed his estranged wife and then himself at a home on Pecan Tree Drive in Baton Rouge, BRPD said.
The killings come amid a surge in gun violence; as of Monday, at least 121 people had been killed, breaking all previous records.