Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said that two separate overnight fires at empty houses were set intentionally.
The first fire was reported at 1:48 a.m. at 5855 Stearns St. Firefighters arrived to find the vacant home engulfed in flames.
The second blaze was reported only a minute later at 2053 Virginia St. The house was also engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
Both fires were extinguished before the flames could spread to any neighboring houses, according to BRFD.
No one was injured in either fire. The fires are not believed to be related to each other.