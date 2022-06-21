A Louisiana State Police captain pushed back hard against a directive from superiors to block the release of the crash report of Ronald Greene, whose brutal beating by troopers in 2019 belied the explanation given to the family that he died in a car wreck, newly released emails show.
The emails back up recent testimony by Mark Richards, who has said he retired in “disgust” months after his superiors told him to block any release of the crash report. Richards told legislators on a panel set up to investigate Greene’s death that he believes his superiors wanted him to block the crash report from being accessed to prevent potentially embarrassing material from getting into the hands of the media.
“This request is not consistent with our normal business practices, and as I stated to Lt. [Nick] Manale below, the request is highly irregular,” Richards wrote in an email to David McClendon, the command inspector. “In talking to others who have worked in this section longer than I have, it hasn’t been done before.”
McClendon replied that Lt. Col. Layne Barnum, who has since retired, wanted the report’s release blocked because the matter was under federal investigation. Manale, who currently oversees public affairs at the agency, also told Richards to prevent the report from being released, saying in an email that Richards could contact him or then-Capt. Chavez Cammon with any questions.
Cammon was promoted Monday to the No. 2 post at the agency.
The crash report contains “electronic crash data” from Greene’s vehicle, according to another email by Capt. John Peters, who oversaw the troubled Troop F before his retirement last year.
No indictments have been filed in Greene’s death, but Union Parish District Attorney John Belton has said he is moving toward impaneling a special grand jury to bring charges against the troopers involved.
Belton recently got aid from the Legislature to help him do that: In the budget bills passed during the spring legislative session, lawmakers gave Belton a $100,000 earmark that Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee, R-Houma, said is aimed at funding the grand jury.
“We knew it would require some financial assistance,” Magee said.
The U.S. Department of Justice also has an open criminal investigation into the case, and Belton has said he’s waiting on materials from the FBI before impaneling the grand jury. Separately, the DOJ has opened a “pattern or practice” investigation into Louisiana State Police to look more broadly at whether the agency has systemic civil rights problems.
Magee said he expects Gov. John Bel Edwards could be called before the committee investigating Green’s death in August, after the panel has time to review a cache of documents from State Police. Edwards was scheduled to appear this month, but the meeting was delayed as lawmakers entered a special session on redistricting.
The crash report still has yet to be released; State Police have maintained it can’t be because of the ongoing criminal investigations. Manale said the emails refer to “preserving all reports related to the investigation that were not available for public release due to the ongoing state and federal investigations.”
“LSP remains under direction by investigating agencies not to release any evidence or further information related to this case and has been restricted from the beginning of the investigation to release video or investigative files,” Manale said.
The Department of Justice didn't immediately respond to questions. The Western District U.S. Attorney's office declined to comment.
In an interview, Richards said he believes the directive to block the crash report from being viewed was meant to keep people from understanding that Greene didn’t die in a car crash, but rather from troopers beating, tasing and shackling him.
“I just looked at it as something that was very, very odd,” Richards said. “We had never by anyone’s recollection done it before so why would we do it now?”
He was similarly dubious about much of the testimony from agency officials about the Greene matter to date.
“I don’t think many of those guys are truthful in what they’re saying what they know and how much they were involved,” he said.