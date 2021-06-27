Authorities arrested at least six people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Jessica Culbertson, 38, 24451 Kendalwood Ave., third-offense DWI.
- Krystal Frank, 29, 1535 Tallwood Drive, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle and failure to maintain control.
- Chester Williams, 34, 58637 Ware Drive, Plaquemine, first-offense DWI.
- Ronald Williams, 46, 2153 General Taylor Ave., third-offense DWI, improper lane usage and operating a vehicle while license is suspended.
- Picon Xanderson, 45, 1919 Boulevard de Province, first-offense DWI, driver's license required, motor vehicle registration and driving left of center.
- Junior Zaldivar-Bonilla, 21, 70496 A St., Covington, first-offense DWI, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses and failure to maintain control.