Authorities arrested at least six people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Charhonda Brown, 41, 1011 Seville Ave., Apt. B, Baker, third-offense DWI, speeding, driver's license suspended or revoked, and operating a vehicle while under suspension for prior offense.
- Deric Dubois, 29, 722 Burmaster St., Gretna, first-offense DWI and failure to maintain control.
- Alex Ha, 19, 2214 Little Flower Lane, Marrero, underage DWI and failure to maintain control.
- Grailand Hall, 23, 1597 Midway Road, Slaughter, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, and public intimidation and retaliation.
- Jessie Smith, 57, 3163 Dalton St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and speeding.
- Heather Thibodeaux, 24, 122 Bristol Drive, Lafayette, second-offense DWI, reckless operation, and failure to maintain control.