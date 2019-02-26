Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Sunday and noon Tuesday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Aldin Clarke, 46, 9588 Hyacinth Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, vehicular negligent injuring and seat belt violation.
- Adan Enriquez, 25, 1400 Del Oro Lane, Pharr, Texas, first-offense DWI, driving on sidewalk and driver's license required.
- Kendrick Moore, 36, 852 Iberville St., Baton Rouge, fourth-offense DWI, operating a vehicle while under suspension for prior offense, no proof of insurance and reckless operation.
- Tangeles Raven, 43, 6610 La. 74, St. Gabriel, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.