A Ponchatoula man was arrested for voyeurism after Baton Rouge authorities say a woman caught him trying to take pictures of her in a fitting room.
According to an affidavit from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, a woman told detectives she was changing at a Baton Rouge clothing store when she saw a hand holding a cell phone slide under the stall door.
The woman asked the person holding the phone if they were taking a picture but received no response, the affidavit says.
She quickly notified an employee of the incident and was directed to the store's loss prevention department, which provided EBRSO with security camera footage of the incident.
The video showed that a man, later identified as John Locascio, 42, stopped by the stall where the woman was changing at least four different times, each time getting down on one knee next to the door before finally leaving the fitting room altogether.
During an interview with EBRSO, Locascio told detectives he heard "heavy breathing" coming from the dressing room and stated he "was only trying to take pictures of the floor to see if someone needed help."
The affidavit says Locascio admitted he heard the woman ask if he was taking pictures, at which time he got up and left the store.
When asked why he knelt down by the stall four times, he told detectives he was trying to get a photo of "someone crouching or laying due to illness." He later told police he deleted the images from his phone because he "didn't want to have those on his phone."
Locascio was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of video voyeurism.