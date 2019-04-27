A Baton Rouge man was arrested Saturday after threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend while in the presence of their 3-month-old daughter, Baton Rouge Police said.
Officers responded to a call Saturday morning from a woman who said Kevin Brady, 22, was holding her against her will. She told officials that Brady, her ex-boyfriend, came to her home to see their child, but grew angry when she refused to allow him to hold the baby.
Brady grabbed the woman and threw her into a wall while her daughter was attached to her in a body carrier, the woman said. Then he tried to strangle her as she attempted to escape multiple times.
At some point he threatened her with a handgun, walking outside to fire one shot into the air and saying “he was not playing and would kill her,” she is quoted in the arrest report.
The woman called a family member, who contacted police. Officers arrived as Brady pushed the woman and their daughter out of their home, refusing to exit.
Brady was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish prison on domestic abuse battery strangulation, false imprisonment and offender armed with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of a weapon.