A second suspect was arrested in the killing of a Donaldsonville man last month, a spokesperson for the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The incident took place near Highway 3089 and Highway 70, spokesperson Allison Hudson said. Deputies arrived near the intersection shortly after midnight on Oct. 19 and found 35-year-old Brandon Turner dead in his vehicle. A passenger was brought to a nearby hospital and treated for injuries.

Mark Johnson, 22, was arrested Saturday, according to spokesperson Allison Hudson.

He was booked into Ascension Parish Jail on second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, aggravated criminal damage to property, assault by drive-by shooting and aggravated second-degree battery.

No bond has been set yet.

Trae Muse, 21, was arrested in the homicide on similar counts Friday.