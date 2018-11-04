A visitor to the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola was arrested Saturday after correctional officers discovered the woman had given drugs to an inmate during their visit.
Melanie Cooper, 43, of Bossier City, was booked into West Feliciana Parish jail on one count of introduction of contraband into a penal institution and three counts of possession of Schedule I narcotics with intent to distribute, according to a news release Sunday from the state Department of Corrections.
Correctional officers did a shakedown search of the inmate Cooper had visited and found 21.1 grams of marijuana, said department spokesman Ken Pastorick. Officers then detained and questioned Cooper, who admitted to giving the marijuana to the inmate.
Investigators also searched Cooper's vehicle and found more drugs: 102 ecstasy pills, 5.4 grams of marijuana and 5 grams of heroin.
Pastorick said the investigation is ongoing and disciplinary action against the inmate is pending.