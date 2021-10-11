The suspect accused of shooting multiple people and leading police on a day-long manhunt has been released from the hospital — and State Police took him to jail in the handcuffs of the state trooper he's accused of killing, the agency said on Facebook.

Matthew Mire is accused of killing two people, including Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, and wounding three others on Saturday. After fleeing into the woods near Hoo Shoo Too Road, he was apprehended hours later; police said he was hospitalized with a bite from a police dog and a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

State Police said they will book Mire on counts of first degree murder of a police officer, attempted first degree murder of a police officer and aggravated flight from an officer in Ascension Parish. In East Baton Parish, he faces counts of aggravated flight from an officer and attempted first degree murder of a police officer.

An arrest warrant says Mire asked a hospital guard about Gaubert's status.

"I didn't mean to, but the guy was watching the house," Mire said.

Police believe Mire's statement is referring to Gaubert being stationed near Mire's relatives' house on Dutton Road.

During the day Saturday, police connected Mire to two double-shootings, but around 6 p.m. Saturday night, police found Gaubert dead in his vehicle in Prairieville — about a mile away from one of the double shootings. Authorities believe Mire "ambushed” Gaubert in his patrol unit sometime between 2:20 a.m. and 3 a.m. before shooting two relatives who live nearby.

Officials said Gaubert parked in a secluded spot behind the Capital One bank off Airline and Jefferson highways to complete a traffic report — he filed the report at 2:21 a.m.

Colonel Lamar Davis with Lousiana State Police said the exact timeline remains under investigation, but video surveillance shows Mire driving with his headlights off toward the area where Gaubert was parked around 2:30 a.m.

By 3 a.m., local law enforcement responded to reports of a double shooting right around the corner on Dutton Road, but they didn't know Gaubert was hurt. Police found his body 15 hours later due to communication being limited during the manhunt.

Gaubert's body was brought Monday afternoon from the medical facility to Resthaven Gardens of Memory Funeral Home with a State Police escort.