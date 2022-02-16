Authorities are looking for a Tangipahoa man they say sexually abused a 13-year-old girl, the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office said.
According to a post on the TPSO Facebook page, the girl allegedly told police that Mario Funez, 49, sexually abused her while she was staying at his home.
Through the course of an investigation, detectives learned that Funez was conducting "indecent" behavior with the teen, along with other crimes, including sexual battery, carnal knowledge of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, the post says.
Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Funez and are asking the public for help in locating him.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa anonymous tip line at (800) 554-5245, visit tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the P3 Tips or contact Detective Bradberry at (985) 747-9696.