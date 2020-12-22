A public showdown between the Baton Rouge police chief and BRPD union vice president has flared up again, this time over whether the officer, who was recently fired, needs his job and health insurance benefits amid an ongoing battle with cancer.

Chief Murphy Paul said Monday that the union vice president, Siya Creel, mischaracterized the situation when the officer claimed he lost his health insurance after being terminated Dec. 15. Paul said Creel has never received medical coverage through the department.

But his attorney, Jill Craft, said Tuesday that Creel recently applied for coverage, something he had planned to do after receiving his cancer diagnosis several months ago.

Creel filed a request for injunction last week, asking a judge to keep him employed and prevent him from losing health coverage while undergoing cancer treatments. He called his termination a potential "death sentence."

His attorney said Creel would have applied for insurance sooner but had to wait for the open enrollment period, which coincided with the recent disciplinary action against him. Creel was on his wife's insurance plan when he was diagnosed, but the BRPD policy would give him better coverage, according to his attorney.

"This chief is demonstrating the lengths he's willing to go because he's so thin-skinned about receiving criticism," Craft said. "It's appalling that he would take advantage of Mr. Creel's response to his cancer diagnosis."

BRPD union vice president asks judge to stop his recent firing amid ongoing cancer treatments After getting fired from the Baton Rouge Police Department earlier this week, the vice president of the BRPD union filed a request for injunct…

The interview — which later got Creel fired — was about a billboard campaign the union launched during the summer to bemoan the Baton Rouge homicide rate, an indirect jab at the police chief and mayor. Even several months later, the billboard campaign is going strong and its messages are becoming more pointed. One billboard currently overlooking Interstate 10 says simply "NO LEADERSHIP," apparently targeting Paul.

However, Paul denies that his decision to terminate the union vice president over a media interview is connected to his long-standing public feud with union leaders. Both parties have consistently butted heads since Paul took office in 2018.

"Officer terminations are rare at the Baton Rouge Police Department and are never motivated by personal vendettas or political pressure," Paul said in a statement. "BRPD attorneys will continue to address these matters in the legal system. I look forward to the opportunity to set the record straight regarding the details that lead to this decision."

Even before Paul announced his termination decision, Creel had sued the department, alleging his free speech rights were violated when BRPD leaders opened an internal investigation following his interview with former Baton Rouge television reporter Kiran Chawla. Then he filed the request for an injunction last week, asking the court to block his firing. Both matters are ongoing.

After BRPD chief fires union vice president over media interview, attorney calls it 'retaliation' Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said Tuesday that he was firing the BRPD union vice president for violating department policies, a move t…

One detail that all parties agree on: Baton Rouge police officers are not often fired, in part because of civil service rules.

Since Paul took office, he has terminated five officers.

The first was Blane Salamoni, the officer who killed Alton Sterling during the controversial police shooting in 2016. Another officer was arrested for falsifying a police report, though she was not formally charged. The third was accused of shooting at a fleeing motorist and then lying to investigators about the incident, and the fourth had a history of questionable conduct, culminating in a confrontation outside a Tigerland bar when he repeatedly punched a bloodied suspect in the face — a clear example of excessive force, investigators determined.

Two of those officers were later allowed to resign after appealing their terminations and negotiating with the chief.

Creel was fired earlier this month for giving a taped interview about the crime rate in Baton Rouge and the union billboard campaign. In the letter announcing his termination, Paul said the union vice president had violated three BRPD policies: unauthorized public statements, conduct unbecoming an officer and prohibited social media use.

Creel had also sent an email about the billboard campaign using his department email account, according to a supplement to the termination letter. That indicates he conducted union business while on duty for the department, Paul said.

The department's social media policy forbids officers from authorizing other people to post "any photographs or other depictions of department uniforms, badges, patches, marked patrol cars, or any other item or material which is identifiable to the Baton Rouge Police Department without written permission."

Creel was wearing his badge and gun during the taped interview, which was later posted on a YouTube page titled "Unfiltered with Kiran."

The policy about conduct unbecoming states that an officer "shall in no way, through actions or neglect, bring dishonor or disgrace upon himself or the Baton Rouge Police Department."

The unauthorized statements policy forbids officers from speaking to the media without permission from the chief.

However, union leaders have given interviews in the past — to The Advocate and other news organizations — about union business and other issues inside the department without facing repercussions.

For example, Union President Brandon Blust spoke to The Advocate in June after the mayor called the organization an obstructionist force in her efforts to weed out the bad cops in Baton Rouge. Blust refuted those remarks. He said the union was supportive of recent reforms and was standing with protesters across the country following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Blust has not been disciplined for making those comments.

+10 After George Floyd killing, BRPD chief talks reform, how he had 'that conversation' with son Baton Rouge's police chief backs the blue, but he also warns his five sons — young black boys growing up in America — to tread carefully in th…

In recent years, union leaders have also spoken to the media about low wages for BRPD officers and proposed changes to the department's promotional process, which were approved by the Louisiana Legislature in 2019.

Chris Stewart, a former BRPD officer who served as union president for 14 years, said Paul's decision to terminate Creel over the interview marks a complete break from precedent.

"I probably gave 50 to 100 interviews to various media outlets, sometimes disagreeing with the administration," he said. "Never ever was I reprimanded. … Part of the job of union leadership is being a spokesperson for the members."

Stewart, who now works for an international law enforcement union and lobbying group, said he served as BRPD union president under several chiefs and sometimes was at odds with his superiors. "There will be differences of opinion, but these public fights are not good for anybody," he said.

Creel is appealing his termination to the local civil service board, which reviews cases of officer discipline.

Meanwhile, his civil lawsuit is ongoing. A hearing on the motion for injunction is expected in the coming weeks.