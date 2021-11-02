A Baton Rouge deputy constable was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly showed up to talk to the mother of his children about "their relationship issues," wrestled away her cellphone and refused to leave the house.

Colby Burns, 31, faces a count of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment. He was booked into jail Saturday night and quickly released on bail.

His ex-girlfriend called 911 when Burns refused to leave her house, according to his arrest report. Their two children, both under the age of 13, were present during the encounter.

The woman told officers Burns was demanding to talk to her even after she told him to leave, so she called her cousin for help, asking the relative to "please come over now," the arrest report says.

Baton Rouge constable's office, sometimes overlooked, gets donation of new bulletproof vests When Terrica Williams became constable in 2019, she realized her deputies were relying on outdated equipment, including bulletproof vests that…

Burns "forcefully pried the cellphone from her hands, then pushed her back onto the bed in order to determine who she had called," according to the report. He became more upset after learning she had called her cousin, telling her to "go ahead and play victim," the woman later told officers.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

She went into the bathroom and called 911. Officers arrived on scene and talked to Burns, who said he took the cellphone to see who she called before contacting law enforcement, according to his arrest report. Officers noted that the victim had an area of swelling on her chest, which she said was caused from Burns wrestling the cellphone away from her.

Baton Rouge Constable Terrica Williams confirmed Tuesday that Burns is employed with her office. She said he has been placed on administrative leave pending the completion of an internal investigation, which will determine whether he faces discipline.

Williams declined to comment further on the ongoing investigation.

Deputy constables are POST-certified law enforcement officers, having received Peace Officer and Standard Training. Their duties include providing security for Baton Rouge City Court, running the city jail and handling evictions, garnishments and misdemeanor warrants.