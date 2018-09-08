At least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish were arrested and booked into Parish Prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Charhonda Brown, 41, 1011 Seville Ave., Baker, second-offense DWI and disobey red light.
- Grant Markey, 23, 17712 Willow Trail Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and disobey red light.
- Amanda Miller, 25, 6444 Jones Creek Road, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, reckless operation, following too close and operating a vehicle while under suspension.