Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Ty Carter, 25, 19175 Bethel Road, Loranger, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage and careless operation.
- Miguel Garcia-Aguilar, 24, 41080 Chick Duplessis Road, Gonzales, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, driver's license suspended or revoked and possession of Schedule II drugs.
- Oscar Melgar, 21, 11325 Catalpa Street, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, hit and run, reckless operation, driving over median and driver's license not in possession.
- John Messer, 39, 6618 N. Bourgeois Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driver's license required, proof of insurance required and reckless operation.