A prison guard was arrested Wednesday and accused of smuggling tobacco and cigarette lighters into Dixon Correctional Institute in Jackson, according to the Louisiana Department of Corrections.
Department spokesman Ken Pastorick said in a news release that Kelvin Smith, 23, admitted to investigators that an inmate was paying him to smuggle the items inside.
Smith, 219 N. Walnut St., Opelousas, had been working at Dixon since July 16. He was a probational employee and was fired on Monday, Pastorick said.
East Feliciana sheriff's deputies arrested Smith and booked him into jail on one count of malfeasance in office. The investigation is ongoing.