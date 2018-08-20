Two people were arrested over the weekend and accused of trying to smuggle drugs into the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, according to a news release Monday from the Louisiana Department of Corrections.
The drugs never made it into the hands of inmates thanks to a new body scanner that officials said is "paying dividends" by preventing contraband from entering Angola.
Department spokesman Ken Pastorick said West Feliciana Parish sheriff's deputies booked two prison visitors, both from New Orleans, into jail over the weekend on drug counts.
Kendralyn Perkins, 21, passed through the body scanner, which detected "an odd object hidden," according to the release. She submitted to a search and officers found marijuana, heroin, cocaine and Suboxone on her person.
Perrika Corner, 24, also of New Orleans, left the building when she saw the body scanner, Pastorick said. Officers then searched her vehicle and found marijuana, heroin, methamphetamine, Oxycodone, Soboxone and Xanax.
All but two of Louisiana's state prisons have body scanners that help prevent drugs from being smuggled inside, according to the release.
Officials said last month they were looking to install more body scanners to ensure prison guards aren't sneaking contraband inside prison walls after two inmates died of drug overdoses. But department leaders said then that all visitors were already passing through the more advanced scanners.