An Assumption Parish teenager died at the hospital Saturday night, after the all-terrain vehicle he was driving was struck from behind by a motorcyle, State Police said.
Fifteen-year-old Christopher Davis Jr., of Belle Rose, was driving a 2020 Yamaha ATV east on Pleasant Lane in Belle Rose shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, when the driver of a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle struck the AVT from the rear.
Davis, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown to the roadway. He was transported to a Donaldsonville hospital, then to a hospital in Baton Rouge, where he later died of his injuries, State Police Troop C said.
The operator of the motorcycle was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.