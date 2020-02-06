A Baton Rouge man has been arrested in the murder-for-hire of two men in 2017 in a series of drug-related incidents, Baton Rouge Police reported.

Both slayings took place within months of each other, according to booking documents. Dexter Collins, 39, was arrested for his role in both — accused of killing one man who witnessed a double murder and killing another at the behest of a drug organization.

The two slayings according to booking documents, involve an "extremely violent" group of large-scale, illegal narcotics traffickers.

Police say Collins killed the most recent victim on the night of Sept. 8, 2017. David Walker, 68, was shot while sitting behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Impala in the 3600 block of Seneca Street.

+2 Baton Rouge man killed in car on Seneca Street lived next door to where two men were slain earlier in the day A Baton Rouge man found shot to death in his car on Seneca Street late Friday lived next door to where two men were slain earlier in the day …

Walker lived at 2546 Thomas H. Delpit Drive, which is close to where two other men — Donovan Cummings, 49, and Harold Anthony, 36 — were slain earlier the same day. Walker was Anthony's friend and had been questioned by both detectives and neighbors about the murders, but Walker denied witnessing anything.

In the course of their investigation, detectives discovered Walker had received phone calls from a blocked number in the minutes before he died, according to booking documents. They traced the calls to a burner phone purchased earlier the same day by Terrell Anthony, 36, who was arrested in 2018 on second-degree murder in this incident.

Terrell Anthony is the brother of Harold Anthony.

Baton Rouge man arrested for allegedly killing rumored double murder witness in 2017 A Baton Rouge man was arrested Thursday night, accused of the Sept. 8, 2017, fatal shooting of a man on Seneca Street, just an hour after the …

A witness later told detectives they saw Terrell Anthony call Walker and instruct him to come to Seneca Street for a drug deal. Anthony then watched as Collins shot and killed Walker, booking documents show. Anthony then paid Collins for his role in the shooting.

Detectives said Collins killed Walker because Walker had first-hand knowledge of Terrell Anthony's involvement in the double murder that morning.

Terrell Anthony was recently arrested in the 2019 killing of 31-year-old Jessica Clark, a Watson resident. Anthony killed her in what officials called a domestic violence incident; he was under multiple forms of court supervision when that shooting occurred.

+2 Baton Rouge man accused of killing woman he previously abused; she feared he'd 'go too far one day' Authorities were able to quickly identify the suspected killer of a woman who was found dead from gunshot wounds in her Watson home late Monda…

Collins was also wanted in the April 2017 slaying of rapper Lorenzo Dixon, who was shot in the 4100 block of Winbourne Avenue on April 22. Dixon, known as Zoe Realla, died several days later at a local hospital.

A witness told police Collins and another man, Patrick Carter, admitted to killing Dixon, according to booking documents. Collins received $2,000 and two ounces of heroin for the murder, police said.

It is not clear if police have arrested Carter.

+7 Rapper Zoe Realla dies week after shooting on Winbourne Avenue, BRPD says A well-known Baton Rouge rapper who went by the name Zoe Realla died early Friday morning, nearly a week after he was shot multiple times near…

Collins, of 2705 Fairfields St., was booked Thursday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of first-degree murder.