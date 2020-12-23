A man was arrested Tuesday night, accused of a Dec. 9 shooting at an Express Mini-Mart earlier this month that injured a blind man and left a paralyzed man in serious condition.
Julian Dyson, 26, was arrested by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and charged with attempted first degree murder.
Police say Dyson and his accomplices shot at a neighboring vehicle while in the parking lot of the Express Mini-Mart located at 7024 Mickens Road, injuring two passengers.
One man, who is blind, was shot in the face and the other victim, who was paralyzed, was shot multiple times, police said. Both were taken to the hospital
Dyson is currently being held at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.