One night in July 2021, around 10 p.m., teens from the Jaguars and Cowboys dormitories rushed into a hallway at the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie and began to fight, armed with shanks.
Once the dust had settled, staff members noticed something odd: some of the juveniles had fresh tattoos. They investigated and found a "tattoo gun that's operated by their Playstation," according to an internal report.
Months later, teens managed to climb into the ceiling, where they shouted threats at residents of other dorms. Later, they broke through the ceiling, hurling milk and food.
Again and again, staff uncovered homemade weapons, tattoo guns and cigarette lighters, among other contraband. Reports show many days when school was canceled because there weren't enough staffers, or things had just gotten too unruly.
After decades of criticism surrounding Louisiana's harsh treatment of juveniles in custody, the state opened the Acadiana Center for Youth in 2019. It was billed as a campus designed to support a kinder, gentler model of rehabilitation.
But more than 300 pages of incident reports over the course of a year show significant problems maintaining order, even in the facility that was supposed to be the pride and joy of Louisiana’s new approach to juvenile justice.
“The vision for the Acadiana Center for Youth…was that it would be a place where people from all over the country could come see how Louisiana was doing juvenile justice, because we were going to get it right," said Mary Livers, former head of the Office of Juvenile Justice from 2008 to 2016. "We’re, sadly, far from that today.”
The current head of OJJ, Deputy Sec. Bill Sommers, has said publicly for months that the youth prisons across the state are chronically understaffed and that budget constraints have disrupted full implementation of a therapetuic model of care for youths in their custody.
After reviewing a June 2021 to June 2022 timeline of the reports, Sommers cited additional security improvements slated for Acadiana in an emailed statement, including redoing dorm ceilings, upgrading doors and locks and implementing a certain type of body scanner. He declined to answer specific questions about incident trends.
"We are also working across our system to increase staffing levels and reduce disruptions to our therapeutic programs,” he wrote.
For some lawmakers who have grown increasingly fed up with OJJ's track record, the Acadiana center is the least of their worries. They have spent more energy criticizing the embattled Bridge City Center for Youth in Jefferson Parish, where months of escapes and violence led to officials announcing they will move some youths to Angola.
However, State Sen. Heather Cloud, a Turkey Creek Republican whose district includes the Acadiana campus, has long voiced her concerns about the facility in her constituents' backyard.
At Acadiana Center for Youth, "rehabilitation isn’t the focus," she said. "Survival is the focus.”
'God bless this facility'
When OJJ leaders presented their plan to create the Bunkie center in 2014, they had high hopes the facility would be more like a "high school" than a prison.
This type of rehabilitative approach would reflect the tenents of the Missouri Model, a nationally recognized method of juvenile care that Louisiana was working to emulate. The goal was to treat the teens like kids, rather than criminals.
"We intentionally worked with architects to make it a non-threatening, but secure facility," Livers said.
Rather than single cells, there were dormitories that would foster small group interactions of no more than a dozen teens. The center would be staffed with enough appropriately trained "juvenile justice specialists" to help young people turn their lives around.
However, after construction was complete, the $21 million juvenile facility sat unused for almost three years, stalled without an operating budget. When it finally opened in 2019, it was only at partial capacity.
Still, state officials were excited. James Bueche, the OJJ deputy secretary at the time, said when the center opened that it was "a major upgrade from the state's three other secure care facilities for juveniles," which he said were akin to "retrofitted prisons."
“God bless this facility and all those who reside here so they can return to their communities, their families and be successful," Gov. John Bel Edwards said then. "That’s what we want for all of our children.”
Dorms at war
One of the most tangible signs of breakdown at the center can be found in reports of youth interactions between dormitories.
While the dorms themselves have innocuous names that sound like high school sports teams, such as "Cowboys," "Tigers" and "Bulldogs," the teens housed there appear to have moved beyond playful rivalries into all-out feuds.
The center's incident reports show conflict among various dorms throughout the year, from teens throwing "lunch trays" and "spoiled milk" at the door of another dorm to physical fights leaving both staff and, at least once, a youth injured. Teens rushed each other in the hallways and stole keys to other dorms.
These relatively frequent altercations escalated once youths found a way to breach the ceiling in their dorms.
Last November, a staff member wrote about hearing teens from Lions dorm in the ceiling shouting down threats to those in the Tigers unit. Around 4 a.m. the next morning, staff reported Tigers youths came through the ceiling into the Lions unit and hurled food, milk and other liquids across the dorm.
A few days later, an employee found an attic door open and most of the youths in one dormitory gone, with noise emanating from above.
All told, between June 2021 and June 2022, OJJ reported 20 youth-on-youth assaults and 27 youth-on-staff assaults at the facility. There were two escapes and four attempted escapes.
Unearthing contraband
In some cases, contraband in the facility made the collisions between the dorms more dangerous.
"Homemade weapons" feature prominently in several reports at the center, where staff found them stored in vacant beds or hidden in one of the day rooms. This past May, staff found nine such weapons in one dorm.
In June, a staff search yielded “3 homemade shanks, a phone charger and block, staples, a sock with iron metal pieces, a blue Bic lighter, and an empty container that had a strong marijuana smell,” another report read.
A tattoo gun — it's unclear if it's the same or a different item — was found at least three times throughout the year. And with contraband phones inside, the teens were able to call 911 several times in multiple instances as an apparent prank.
Local law enforcement told staff, “They’re getting tired of the youths [that] keep calling up there,” reads one report.
No school for days
Consistent education was also lacking amid the ongoing chaos depicted in the reports.
Time and time again, school was canceled — due to COVID quarantine lockdown, computer or internet connectivity problems, unexpected instructor absences or, perhaps most frequently, insufficient staff to monitor the youths. In some cases, the teens flatly refused to go to their classes.
Almost 20 of the incident reports catalogue either delays, problems with staff not present to escort the youths, partial cancelations or days fully lost.
For one memorable stretch during March of this year, the principal logged that the computers had been down from March 7 to at least March 25. For at least a handful of days later in the month, teens were unable to attend school both due to the technology issue and because there were not enough juvenile justice specialists to oversee them.
Aaron Clark-Rizzio, executive director of the Louisiana Center for Children's Rights, faulted OJJ for "failing at [its] responsibility" to provide consistent education for the youths in its care.
"If OJJ can’t do this basic thing — get kids at their desks in their classrooms —on a regular basis, it is clear it is failing in so many other fundamental ways," he said.
Entries regarding educators at the school itself suggest they do not feel staff can control their learning environment.
With the principal suddenly absent one day last summer, along with a shortage of teachers, one dorm of students missed class: “The school was out of control and no one knew what to do,” a report says.
In September, school was delayed after one instructor announced abruptly he was “packing his things and he wasn’t staying,” a report read.
And in December, an instructor described how he was trapped alone in a room with “angry youth” without his keys for about an hour. None of the prison staff were present and no one came when the teens began to loudly kick the door: “If I were harmed no one would even know for at least 20 minutes,” he wrote.
The breakdown
At the heart of the current debate surrounding juvenile justice is whether every youth in custody should recieve the benefits of a rehabilitative model of care that the state pledged to implement roughly two decades ago. Those involved with those efforts say that method was never realized.
Still, some like State Sen. Cloud believe whatever remains of the model has failed.
“You can’t provide for the safety of not one single person," she said. "Not a teacher, not an employee and certainly not a juvenile with this chaotic approach we’ve been taking and maintaining for years now.”
A new law Cloud sponsored earlier this year ranks juveniles by risk level during intake, guaranteeing a therapeutic model of care only for those deemed "low risk." She believes this approach will keep youths safe.
Sommers referenced the law in his response to the Acadiana incidents, noting the center was "designed for youth who are especially amenable to the therapeutic model." He suggested the Acadiana center will become the "cornerstone" for training youths preparing to re-enter society.
Clark-Rizzio, however, has said for months now that OJJ's response to their current crisis blames the youths in their care, rather than the adults in charge. All juveniles, he added, should have the right to receive rehabilitation.
"Whenever there is violence and unrest, whether it’s being perpetrated by people who are incarcerated or the staff within a prison, it always speaks to problems in the management of that facility," he said.
Earlier this month, lawmakers discussed replacing the doors at the Acadiana campus with "institutional" grade doors. Some suggested, heatedly, that the facility was not built correctly in the first place.
But Livers says the "breakdown is not the facility itself."
"The breakdown is with failing to properly staff and train people who are committed to the treatment process," she said. "If they are retrofitting the center with prisonlike doors, they’ve lost the commitment to treat young people differently than adult prisoners.”