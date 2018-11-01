PONCHATOULA — A motocyclist died Wednesday night near Ponchatoula after crashing into a vehicle in front of him that had slowed due to traffic, State Police said.
Gerald East, 54, of Springfield, was riding a 2016 Harley-Davidson motorcycle westbound on La. 22, west of Interstate 55 in Tangipahoa Parish, when the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Trooper Dustin Dwight said.
East failed to stop when a 2011 Kia Sorrento, driven ahead of him by Michael Culotta, 40, of Tickfaw, came to a stop because of traffic congestion, Dwight said in a news release.
East, who was not wearing a helmet at the time, was severely injured and was transported by ambulance to North Oaks Health Systems, where he died a short time later, State Police said.
As part on an ongoing investigation, blood samples were collected and will be sent to the State Police Crime Lab for analysis.
State Police said the other driver, Culotta, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was uninjured. He provided troopers with a voluntary breath sample, which showed no alcohol present, State Police said.