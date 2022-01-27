One person is dead after a shooting at a gas station South Sherwood Forest Boulevard Thursday night, Baton Rouge police said.

BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said police responded around 7:10 p.m. to the scene, a Circle K and Shell gas station at 2205 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

For well over an hour after the incident, the victim's body could be seen on the floor of the Circle K, in front of the clerk's counter. One of the glass doors to the mini mart was shattered.

A Circle K employee on the scene declined to comment.

Outside a nearby Popeyes, across a parking lot from the gas station convenience store, three employees on a smoke break described hearing about seven or eight gunshots. Before they could elaborate, their manager told them to stop talking to reporters.

Police set up three perimeters of crime scene tape around the gas station, which was surrounded by more than a dozen patrol cars.

Man shot at apartment off Sherwood Forest Boulevard on Thursday, BRPD says A man was shot Thursday morning at an apartment complex off Sherwood Forest Boulevard, Baton Rouge Police say.

The incident marked the second shooting in the vicinity Thursday.

BRPD responded to a non-fatal shooting around 9:15 a.m. at an apartment complex on Sherwood Hallow Court, right off Sherwood Forest Boulevard, about a half-mile from the evening homicide at Circle K.