East Baton Rouge authorities are searching for a man accused of shooting two people to death near Baker late Monday morning and then fleeing the scene with his infant child.
The suspect has been identified as Eric Derell Smith, 30, who is believed to be driving a blue Nissan Altima with dark tinted windows.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact law enforcement. They said he is considered armed and dangerous.
Officials believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident, but did not provide more details about the circumstances.
Deputies responded to a 911 hang up call around 11:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Richland Street, which is off Plank Road near Baker.
