A small airplane crashed on takeoff from an airstrip in Slaughter on Monday evening and the two men onboard suffered substantial injuries, an official said.
East Feliciana Sheriff Jeff Travis said he was told by witnesses that there were complications during takeoff from an airstrip along Midway Road.
The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m.
Travis said that the two men suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital, one by air transport.
The Federal Aviation Administration was notified by the East Feliciana Parish Communications Division and FAA staff members were en route to investigate the crash, Travis said Monday.