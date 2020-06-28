One person was killed and another injured in a Saturday night shooting on Gus Young Avenue, Baton Rouge Police reported.

Jerome Kinchen, 34, died on scene from apparent gunshot injuries.

A second man, 22, was also struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries at the time, BRPD said.

The shooting took place around 8 p.m. on Saturaday in the 4800 block of Gus Young Ave., according to BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. One male victim died as a result of his injuries and another was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Coppola said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers.