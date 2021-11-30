Police arrested a second suspect on a murder charge in the repeated beating incidents that killed 63-year-old Clyde McFadden in late October, Baton Rouge Police said.
Detectives arrested Lorenza Lemon, 49, and booked him into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a second-degree murder charge Tuesday.
A week after McFadden’s death, police arrested his niece, 36-year-old Yketa Sharmeca McFadden on one count of second-degree murder.
According to an affidavit for her arrest, emergency personnel were dispatched to a home in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue in response to reports of an assault on the morning of Oct. 15.
Once they arrived, officers found Clyde McFadden being treated by EMS for injuries he sustained from a beating.
He was taken to a hospital, where he later told detectives his niece and “a man” were responsible for the attack, according to BRPD.
The affidavit for her arrest, which did not name the other man, said he and Yketa McFadden went to her uncle's house on Oct. 15 and called him outside.
As Clyde McFadden stepped out, “the man” took a board from his car "and began to beat him," police say, "striking the victim repeatedly about the head and body."
The affidavit says the Oct. 15 attack was the second that week.
Two days prior, police say Yketa McFadden attacked her uncle "with a cinderblock and a stick" after he denied claims of sexually assaulting someone. The unnamed man who was with the niece "also slapped (Clyde McFadden) in the face," the affidavit goes on to say.
Officials say the beatings left Clyde McFadden with cuts on his face and head, broken ribs on the left side of his body and a shattered tibia and fibula.
Clyde McFadden died from his injuries a day after the second beating.