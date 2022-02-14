Agents from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office arrested the president of the St. Helena Parish police jury on bribery and malfeasance allegations Monday, a spokesperson for the office said.
Frank E. Johnson, the police jury’s president since 2020, was booked into the St. Helena Parish jail in Greensburg around 11 a.m. Monday, said Millard Mule, a spokesperson for the Attorney General.
Mule did not immediately offer more detail about the reasons for Johnson’s arrest. Johnson did not immediately return a text message Monday seeking comment on the allegations against him.
As president of the five-member police jury, Johnson held substantial sway over parish spending and personnel decisions.
In his most recent term on the police jury, he has pushed for measures that would bring new jobs to the industry-strapped rural area, which has largely been bypassed by the economic success that appeared in nearby Livingston and parts of Tangipahoa Parish.
Johnson expressed strong support for a solar energy project planned in his district near Pine Grove last fall. And when a recent plan to bring a new sawmill to the area fizzled, he bemoaned how the plant could have ushered opportunity into the region.
But he has also frequently clashed with owners of businesses that sought to set up shop in the parish.
The developer who planned the sawmill said it failed to find a home in St. Helena because of opposition by the police jury. When a gravel company set up shop in Johnson’s district, he fought the owner fiercely after trucks tore up a road the parish had recently repaired. The plant operator said the road’s poor construction caused its rapid deterioration.
In 2011, Johnson, was arrested and booked into the parish jail on a felony count of illegal possession of stolen property, after deputies discovered a four-wheeler that had been reported stolen, the sheriff’s office said at the time.
He was later exonerated by the Attorney General’s Office for his role in the incident, which he called a “misunderstanding,” WAFB reported.
Johnson’s current term on the police jury is set to expire in 2024, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State.