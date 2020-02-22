One Baton Rouge man was arrested and another remained at large Saturday after they mugged another man and then shot him in the back after the victim tried to walk away rather than paying up, police say.
The victim, however, lived and was able to identify the two men via a photo lineup, according to an arrest warrant from Baton Rouge Police.
Zephron Benoit, 22, Ozark Street, Baton Rouge, was booked in Parish Prison Friday on counts of attempted first degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and armed robbery. He remained in jail Saturday on $400,000 bond. The other suspect, Cecil Williams, 20, who is facing the same charges, was still at large Saturday.
The incident occurred Wednesday night after the victim met Williams at a gas station on Highland Road and agreed to give Williams a ride home in exchange for gas money, according to the warrant.
Williams asked the victim to stop at Benoit’s residence so he could use the bathroom, but instead came back out with Benoit. Now, Williams held a handgun and demanded money. The victim started to walk away, prompting Williams to shoot him in the back, according to the warrant.
Then Williams and Benoit stole the victim’s Ford Crown Victoria, put the victim in the trunk and deposited him in the 4300 block of Choctaw Drive and drove away, according to the warrant. The victim was found and transported to Our Lake of the Lake Regional Medical Center for treatment, where he was questioned by police.