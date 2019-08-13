An officer at Baker High used a Taser to break up to a fight at the school on Monday, according to WBRZ-TV, and four people were arrested for their roles in the brawl.
Video obtained by WBRZ shows the officer trying to break up a fight between two students right before another brawl breaks out.
One student in the video is heard saying "You got me," in the video after the officer used the taser. The report cites officials saying a student and teacher were hit by the taser.
Four students were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
Baker Superintendent Herman Brister sent out an automated audio message to Baker parents and employees Tuesday afternoon saying that he learned about the incident earlier in the day after seeing the video, which he said was recorded Monday and uploaded online that same day. He said school officials said the dispute shown on video "started in the community."
"We are not happy or pleased with the incident," Brister said. "However, more than adequate adult supervision and the (student resource officer) from the Baker Police Department responded to de-escalate the situation."
The Advocate has left messages with Baker officials, including Brister, seeking more information about the incident.
More details to come.