A 1-year-old boy died after he was hit by a vehicle in Assumption Parish on Wednesday night, Louisiana State Police said Thursday.
The child tried to follow a group of children in crossing Jones Street in Napoleonville around 5:30 p.m. The group crossed successfully, but the boy entered the path of a vehicle.
His mother took him to a hospital where he died, according to a Louisiana State Police press release.
Investigators do not suspect that speed was a factor in the crash. The driver provided a breath sample to investigators, which showed no alcohol was present. She did not show signs of impairment.
The driver and her passenger were wearing seatbelts and were not injured.
Troopers continue to investigate.