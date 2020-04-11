Two pedestrians were struck and killed in separate incidents Friday night in Baton Rouge, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Both incidents occurred around 9:45 p.m. Friday.
In the first incident, James Earl Lee, 27, of Baton Rouge, was walking the fog line in the 12000 block of Old Hammond Hwy when he was hit by a 2008 Chevy Blazer driving westbound, according to BRPD.
Lee was taken to a local hospital where he died.
In the second incident, Treton Trotter, 25, of Baton Rouge, was attempting to cross the road in the 8200 block of Airline Hwy when he was by hit two vehicles, according to BRPD. The first vehicle was a 2007 GMC Yukon and the second was an unidentified dark colored vehicle.
Trotter died at the scene. Neither drivers were named by police. Both incidents are open investigations.