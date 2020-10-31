Two girls were allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint, driven to Tangipahoa Parish and then involved in a vehicle crash, the Livingston Parish Sheriff said.
Sheriff Jason Ard said that around 5 p.m. on Friday deputies received a 911 call about a possible abduction. A suspect, 39-year-old Albert Lawrence Lavigne, Jr., allegedly kidnapped two girls in Livingston at gunpoint, then drove them into Tangipahoa Parish. After Lavigne's car was involved in a single-vehicle crash, the two girls and the Lavigne were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Lavigne was released from the hospital and taken into custody by the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office as a fugitive from LPSO, Ard said. He is awaiting transport to the Livingston Parish Detention Center and will be booked on two counts of second-degree kidnapping.
"Tonight is Halloween night," Ard said. "We know a lot of you plan to take part in trick or treating or other festivities. Be alert. Know your surroundings. Patrols have been increased in Livingston Parish — like we do every Halloween — to keep an eye out for you & your families. Stay safe."