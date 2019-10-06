Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Lindsey Freeman, 36, 41108 Witek Road, Gonzales, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, driver's license not in possession, insurance required and inspection sticker switched.
- Jesus Gurrola, 42, 1143 E. Sybil St., Gonzales, first-offense DWI.
- Miguel Ruizsoto, 39, 1747 Jade Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.