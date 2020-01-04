Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Vincent George, 34, 2150 73rd Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driver's license suspended or revoked, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle and improper lane usage.
- Howard Gross, 52, 1716 North 25th Street, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and obstruction of a highway.
- Morris Johnson, 46, 24525 Plank Road, Slaughter, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.