A Baton Rouge father of five described as a family man was gunned down outside his home Thursday, leaving family members searching for a reason.

"We're trying to figure that out ourselves. ... Everybody around here knew him and loved him," said Matthews' cousin Brittany Jones, shaking her head. "This ain't how life is supposed to go."

Donnell Matthews, 33, known as 'Dino,' was shot Thursday evening near his Huron Street home along with another man, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Matthews later died at the hospital. The 45-year-old man who was also shot is expected to survive, officials said.

Jones gathered Friday afternoon at Matthew's home with many of their family and friends, all in disbelief. The other man who was injured in the shooting told the family that people in masks pulled up to the home, hopped out of a vehicle and started shooting, Jones said.

"He was a good person, ... he wasn't a troublemaker," said his other cousin Latrail Jones.

Family members said Matthews owned his own construction business, where he worked fixing up and flipping houses. They said he didn't live a life in the streets, and they couldn't understand why someone would shoot him. He was a great father, they said, and his children depended on him.

"His kids were his world, his kids came before anything," said Brittany Jones.

She said many family members had spent the night before the shooting at his home, handing out candy for Halloween and hanging out. Most days, the children of their extended family played at his house, she said.

"He played a major, major part in our family," Brittany Jones said. "They loved their uncle."

Julysa Moore, another cousin, said Matthews was also the life of the party.

"He wasn't going to a club unless he was VIP," Moore said, laughing. She said they had just gone to see rapper Kevin Gates perform at the Raising Canes River Center, taking a party bus to and from the event.

Thomas Moore, another cousin, said it was surreal to see a member of their own family fall victim to the gun violence of the capital city.

"It's just the way of Baton Rouge, we never thought (it would be us)," Moore said. "We've seen it so many times on the news, ... and now it's our family."

“He’s going to be forever missed," said Latrail Jones. "He had a heart of gold."