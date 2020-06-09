Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Monday and noon Tuesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them are:
- Damone Francis, 33, 16161 Tiger Bend Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driver's license suspended or revoked, hit and run, reckless operation, vehicular negligent injuring and red light violation.
- Farron Robinson, 27, 2425 Winbourne Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, hit and run, vehicular negligent injuring and expired registration.