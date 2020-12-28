Authorities in Livingston Parish are warning residents to be on guard following a rash of at least 10 recent vehicle break-ins early Monday morning.
The burglaries happened between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. at the Audubon Village Subdivision in Denham Springs, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
All of the vehicles were unlocked, and the suspects appeared to have been checking door handles, authorities said.
Among the items stolen include two guns, coins, a wallet and a flashlight.
Officials urged residents in the area to lock their doors, remove valuable items and other measures.