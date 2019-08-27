A Louisiana parole officer has been arrested after accusations he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a parolee he was supervising, authorities said Tuesday.
Corey Quebedeaux, 43, of DeRidder, resigned from his job before his arrest, state Department of Corrections spokesman Ken Pastorick said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.
Quebedeaux was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on felony malfeasance in office and sexual conduct prohibited, Pastorick said.
He said Department of Public Safety and Corrections' Office of Probation and Parole received a tip and began its investigation in May, and turned over its findings to Louisiana State Police investigators this summer. State Police made the arrest.
Quebedeaux had been a probation and parole officer with the Leesville District since Aug. 1, 2016, according to DOC officials.