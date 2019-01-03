A house fire Thursday in the 1700 block of Chippewa Street has been ruled an arson, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
When firefighters arrived at 5:28 p.m., they found the kitchen floor on fire, department spokesman Curt Monte said in a news release.
No one was at the home at the time, Monte said, and no injuries were reported.
The firefighters got the blaze under control within 10 minutes, having arrived at the scene 7 minutes after the call.
The fire climbed up a wall and into the attic, Monte said, and the rest of the home sustained smoke damage.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire investigators at (225) 354-1419.