A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting late Saturday night in St. Gabriel.
The shooting happened on LSU Ag Road off of Highway 30 just before 10 p.m., according to St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau. A woman died and a man received multiple gunshot wounds. He has been taken to the hospital.
Ambeau said the man was driving a car when the shooting happened, and the woman was a passenger.
The St. Gabriel Police Department is investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.