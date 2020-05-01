crime scene tape stock
The victim of a shooting on East Smiley Avenue in Baton Rouge late Thursday was an 18-year-old male, the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office said Friday. 

The victim has been identified as Tony Falgout, according to the Coroner's Office.

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of E. Smiley around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Police were responding to another shooting on North Ardenwood around the same time, McKneely said. Both streets are located near the intersection of Lobdell Blvd. and Greenwell Springs Road. 

This is a developing story. 

