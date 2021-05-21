An Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputy is under investigation by Louisiana State Police after shooting a man while responding to call, according to LSP.
Just after midnight Friday, two APSO deputies responded to a reported "disturbance" on Wildwood Drive near the Pelican Point Golf and Country Club. When they arrived, a fight broke out between the officers and three men that ended with a deputy shooting one of them, State Police said.
The man who was shot was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries, officials said. One of the two deputies was also transported to a local hospital for moderate injuries, according to LSP.
It's unclear what happened to the other two men, as LSP did not return to a request for comment.
Louisiana State Police said the investigation remains ongoing, and that no further information is available.