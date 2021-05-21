louisianastatepolice.adv HS 014.JPG
A Louisiana State Police vehicle is pictured in this Advocate file photo.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

An Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputy is under investigation by Louisiana State Police after shooting a man while responding to call, according to LSP.

Just after midnight Friday, two APSO deputies responded to a reported "disturbance" on Wildwood Drive near the Pelican Point Golf and Country Club. When they arrived, a fight broke out between the officers and three men that ended with a deputy shooting one of them, State Police said.

The man who was shot was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries, officials said. One of the two deputies was also transported to a local hospital for moderate injuries, according to LSP.

It's unclear what happened to the other two men, as LSP did not return to a request for comment.

Louisiana State Police said the investigation remains ongoing, and that no further information is available.

